Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Worthington Industries stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $77.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,081,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.