Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

