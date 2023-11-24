BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE BXC opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $464,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $464,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $536,671.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,404 shares of company stock worth $1,273,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

