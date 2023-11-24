D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $127.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

