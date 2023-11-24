Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.15. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $182.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,319 shares of company stock valued at $20,807,292. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 157,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.