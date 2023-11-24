KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.