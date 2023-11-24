Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Nathan’s Famous

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.