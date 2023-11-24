StockNews.com Lowers Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of ONB opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,806 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

