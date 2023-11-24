Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.28.
Playtika Stock Performance
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 219.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 512,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 219.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
