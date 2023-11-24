Scotiabank Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.04.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$17.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.31 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.47.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.6800618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

