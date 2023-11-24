DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.10.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.7 %

DOCN stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -111.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,400. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 224,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,029,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.