CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $187.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.10.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $209.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.56. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $210.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.