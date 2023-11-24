Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.