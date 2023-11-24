Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company.

AWH stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

