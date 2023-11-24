Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

