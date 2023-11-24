Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $744,491.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
