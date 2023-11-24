BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.