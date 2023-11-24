Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.67 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $957.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

