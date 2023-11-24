Cadrenal Therapeutics’ (CVKD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKDFree Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadrenal Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Quang X. Pham bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKDFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

