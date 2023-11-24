Cadrenal Therapeutics’ (CVKD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

In related news, CEO Quang X. Pham bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

