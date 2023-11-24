KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.35.

KBH opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. KB Home has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

