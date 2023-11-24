Bank of America Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.21 on Monday. Vale has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

