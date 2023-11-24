Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.