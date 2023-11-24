ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

