Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

PLCE opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.27. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

