DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,193 shares of company stock worth $14,515,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

