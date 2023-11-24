Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $210.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.44. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

