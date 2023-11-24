HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright cut shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $251.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.79. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 8,288.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,096,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 318,099 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

