ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.16.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.97 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $709.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

