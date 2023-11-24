Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BROS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

NYSE BROS opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.52. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

