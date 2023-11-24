Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATNM. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.60 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.31. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

