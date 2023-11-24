American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.07.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.