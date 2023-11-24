Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,167,000 after acquiring an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 170.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.