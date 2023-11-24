Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROVR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $8.57 on Monday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,970,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,276,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,970,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,276,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,274. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rover Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

