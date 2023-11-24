Roth Mkm Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

