ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.