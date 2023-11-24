UBS Group Lowers LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $890.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $155.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average of $169.26. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

