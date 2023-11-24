SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $20.71 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $34.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

