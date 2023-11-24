Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

SPRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Spruce Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

SPRB opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $8,681,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.