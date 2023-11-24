Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $432.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $388.06.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $377.85 on Monday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $379.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

