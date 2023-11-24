Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.
BITF has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Bitfarms Stock Up 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Bitfarms
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 240.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 745.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
