Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RXT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.54.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RXT

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $294.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.