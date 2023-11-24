Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.69.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.74 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$885.09 million, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

