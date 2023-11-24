Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Biohaven stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,175.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 204,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,138. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

