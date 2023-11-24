Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.67.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.02 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.