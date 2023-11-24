Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIM opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.34. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

About Grupo Simec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.