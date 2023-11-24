Bank of America Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.88.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $234.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

