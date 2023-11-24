Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair cut Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $429.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.55. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

