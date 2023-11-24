Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. Benchmark cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Shares of TRHC opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.