Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Xperi Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Shares of XPER opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Xperi has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $458.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xperi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

