WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WISA stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. WiSA Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Featured Stories

